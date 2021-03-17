Languages

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Home>>

In pics: 36th America's Cup Finals on March 17

(Xinhua) 17:02, March 17, 2021

Emirates Team New Zealand sails during the 36th America's Cup Finals in Auckland, New Zealand, March 17, 2021. (COR36/Studio Borlenghi/Handout via Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

Photos

Related Stories