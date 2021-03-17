Home>>
In pics: 36th America's Cup Finals on March 17
(Xinhua) 17:02, March 17, 2021
Emirates Team New Zealand sails during the 36th America's Cup Finals in Auckland, New Zealand, March 17, 2021. (COR36/Studio Borlenghi/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
