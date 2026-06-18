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China's top diplomat to attend BRICS meeting on national security in India
(Xinhua) 16:47, June 18, 2026
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security in India from June 22 to 23, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, is invited by India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the spokesperson added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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