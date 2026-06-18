Interview: China's experience shows large-scale land restoration possible, says UN expert

(Xinhua) 14:34, June 18, 2026

BERLIN, June 18 (Xinhua) -- "China's experience shows that large-scale land restoration is possible," said Barron Joseph Orr, chief scientist for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, highlighting China's significant progress in combating desertification, land degradation and drought.

China's progress "provides important lessons for countries facing similar challenges," Orr told Xinhua in a written interview, ahead of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, which falls on Wednesday.

"Over the last decades, the Chinese government has implemented major ecological projects, including the Grain for Green Program and the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, restoring large areas of degraded land while also creating new economic opportunities for relevant regions," said the expert.

In Orr's view, one of the most important lessons from China's experience is that land restoration needs to be integrated into national development planning.

"Restoration cannot be treated as a separate environmental issue. It needs to be linked to food security, water security, economic development and long-term resilience," he said.

This integrated approach has been reflected in a series of ecological restoration actions China has advanced in recent years. The country implemented 166 major projects for the conservation and restoration of key national ecosystems and 10 demonstration projects for land greening last year, while advancing the integrated conservation and restoration of mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grasslands and deserts.

Restoration is not only about planting trees, but also requires science-based management adapted to local ecosystems and conditions, Orr said.

"Evidence from China shows that mixed-species ecosystems and long-term land stewardship approaches can strengthen resilience and provide greater environmental benefits over time."

The expert said countries should measure the success of land restoration through improvements in ecosystem health, including soil quality, water retention and biodiversity, not just by hectares planted or trees counted.

"Overall, China's experience highlights that combating desertification and restoring degraded land requires long-term commitment, integrated policies, scientific knowledge, community participation and sustained investment," he said.

While advancing its own desertification control and land restoration efforts, China has also shared governance concepts, technologies and practical experience with countries facing similar challenges through international cooperation, particularly South-South cooperation.

"Land degradation and drought are global challenges that require local solutions, but they are occurring at an intensity and frequency that no country can address alone," he said.

Through South-South cooperation and other mechanisms, countries can share practical knowledge, scientific expertise and lessons learned on land restoration, drought resilience and sustainable land management, and transform successful local experiences into scalable global solutions, Orr added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)