China's securities regulator pledges to deepen reforms on STAR Market, ChiNext

(Xinhua) 08:49, June 18, 2026

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities regulator vowed on Wednesday to roll out a slate of reforms for the sci-tech innovation board, known as the STAR Market, and the ChiNext board, to better support the growth of new quality productive forces and drive high-quality economic development.

On reforms to the STAR Market, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said the commission will support quality AI large-model enterprises in going public.

Speaking at the 2026 Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, Wu noted that amid efforts to foster industries of the future, the commission will support hard-tech companies in quantum technology, biomanufacturing, embodied AI and other sectors to list on the STAR Market.

In advancing reforms on the ChiNext board, China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, the CSRC will increase support for new types of consumption and modern services and better nurture growth-oriented innovative enterprises and startups, Wu said.

The CSRC will further diversify investment products and tools, including the launch of active exchange-traded funds on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to better meet residents' diversified wealth management needs, according to Wu.

To further boost high-level two-way opening-up of the capital market, the CSRC will explore a pilot program for RMB foreign exchange futures, and promote the orderly participation of Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors in domestic treasury bond futures trading, Wu said.

The regulator will also actively support foreign institutions in setting up wholly-owned or joint-venture securities, fund and futures institutions in China, according to Wu.

As global financial assets are undergoing profound rebalancing and reallocation, Wu said Chinese assets are attracting growing attention and favor from international investors for their safety, resilience and innovation value. He added that the CSRC will fully consolidate the capital market's stable and positive momentum and enhance its long-term investment value.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)