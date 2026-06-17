Stepping into China's matcha capital: An American experiences the intangible cultural heritage of tea whisking

Matcha, known in ancient times as "mocha" (powdered tea), originated in China. Recently, American Michael Kurtagh visited Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province — the "Matcha Capital of China" — to experience the ancient intangible cultural heritage of the "three-step tea whisking" method. From warming the tea bowl and blending the paste, to the rhythmic three-step whisking, and finally the art of "cha bai xi" (tea painting), he personally brushed his sentiments onto the dense foam, gaining an up-close appreciation for the long-standing history of Chinese tea culture.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)