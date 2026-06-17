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Stepping into China's matcha capital: An American experiences the intangible cultural heritage of tea whisking
By Xu Jingwen, Yuan Meng, Michael Kurtagh (People's Daily Online) 15:15, June 17, 2026
Matcha, known in ancient times as "mocha" (powdered tea), originated in China. Recently, American Michael Kurtagh visited Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province — the "Matcha Capital of China" — to experience the ancient intangible cultural heritage of the "three-step tea whisking" method. From warming the tea bowl and blending the paste, to the rhythmic three-step whisking, and finally the art of "cha bai xi" (tea painting), he personally brushed his sentiments onto the dense foam, gaining an up-close appreciation for the long-standing history of Chinese tea culture.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)
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