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China accelerates establishment of World AI Cooperation Organization

(Xinhua) 13:35, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China is accelerating the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cooperation Organization, according to a press conference held by China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

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