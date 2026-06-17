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China accelerates establishment of World AI Cooperation Organization
(Xinhua) 13:35, June 17, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China is accelerating the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cooperation Organization, according to a press conference held by China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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