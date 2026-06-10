China issues three-year plan to boost AI integration with information, communications sector

(Xinhua) 20:19, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday released a three-year plan to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with the country's information and communications sector, setting targets for more autonomous networks, wider low-latency computing-power coverage and expanded AI applications by 2028.

The implementation guideline, covering 2026 to 2028, aims for information and communications networks to reach an initial stage of high-level autonomous intelligence by 2028.

It also calls for more than 30 high-value use cases, a number of typical applications and specialized intelligent agents, as well as at least 75-percent coverage regarding one-millisecond-latency access to computing power in metropolitan areas.

The ministry said AI technologies are in a period of rapid iteration and accelerating breakthroughs, while the deep integration of AI with information and communications remains complex and systemic, due to challenges in terms of key technological breakthroughs, integration pathways and business model innovation.

By 2030, China aims to make significant breakthroughs in core technologies in key areas for integrating AI with information and communications networks, greatly improve integrated sensing, communications, computing and intelligence service capabilities, and build a complete collaborative innovation and industrial ecosystem.

The ministry has set out 17 tasks in four areas, namely intelligent upgrading of the information and communications industry, strengthening the foundation for AI development, promoting integrated applications and enhancing industry governance.

It is also calling for research into AI-driven new network architectures, advances in technologies such as collaboration between large and small models, multi-agent collaboration and intelligent agent communications, faster construction of major computing power channels and improved network resource scheduling.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)