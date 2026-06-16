From opponents across the table to friends across the Pacific

The crack of ping-pong balls echoed through Lu He High School in Tongzhou district, Beijing. There were no referees, no winners or losers — only the back-and-forth rhythm of ball meeting paddle.

At opposite ends of a table tennis table, 17-year-old American student Breck Suvedi traded shots with his Chinese partner. Nearby, basketball and badminton courts were busy as American and Chinese students teamed up, competed and chatted, bonding through a shared love of sports.

A group of 20 teachers and students from Western Michigan University's Chinese Language and Culture Program, participating in the 2026 Chinese Bridge Summer Camp for American High School Students, visited Lu He High School on June 12 for a one-day youth exchange program.

Paired with their Chinese peers, the visitors joined classroom activities, played a variety of sports and experienced traditional Chinese culture, including Chinese painting and traditional musical instruments.

The program was organized by the Beijing Language and Culture University. The delegation was made up primarily of students from the Chinese immersion program in Michigan's Forest Hills Public Schools district, which has engaged in educational exchanges with Lu He High School for many years.

Since China announced an initiative in November 2023 to invite 50,000 young Americans for study and exchange programs over the next five years, more than 50,000 have already visited. The target was reached about two and a half years ahead of schedule.

In that time, successive groups of American students have traveled to China, building understanding and friendships with their Chinese peers and contributing to people-to-people ties between the two countries.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)