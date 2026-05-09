Highlights of women's teams quarterfinal at ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals

Xinhua) 13:43, May 09, 2026

Charlotte Lutz of France serves in the singles match against Andreea Dragoman of Romania during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Romania and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Hashimoto Honoka of Japan competes in the singles match against Anastasiya Dymytrenko of Ukraine during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Japan and Ukraine at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Anastasiya Dymytrenko of Ukraine competes in the singles match against Hashimoto Honoka of Japan during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Japan and Ukraine at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Adina Diaconu of Romania competes in the singles match against Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Romania and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Bernadette Szocs of Romania celebrates victory in the singles match against Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Romania and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Bernadette Szocs (1st R, front) of Romania celebrates victory in the singles match against Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Romania and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Adina Diaconu of Romania competes in the singles match against Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Romania and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Hayata Hina of Japan competes in the singles match against Tetyana Bilenko of Ukraine during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Japan and Ukraine at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Bernadette Szocs (1st L, front) of Romania celebrates victory in the singles match against Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Romania and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Team Romania celebrate winning the women's teams quarterfinal match between Romania and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Bernadette Szocs of Romania competes in the singles match against Yuan Jia Nan of France during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Romania and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan serves in the singles match against Veronika Matiunina of Ukraine during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Japan and Ukraine at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Yuan Jia Nan of France competes in the singles match against Adina Diaconu of Romania during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Romania and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Veronika Matiunina of Ukraine serves in the singles match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan during the women's teams quarterfinal match between Japan and Ukraine at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)