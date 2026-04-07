Highlights of men's singles final at ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2026

Xinhua) 09:09, April 07, 2026

Matsushima Sora reacts during the men's singles final match between Wang Chuqin of China and Matsushima Sora of Japan at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2026 in Macao, China, April 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles final match between Wang Chuqin of China and Matsushima Sora of Japan at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2026 in Macao, China, April 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Wang Chuqin celebrates after the men's singles final match between Wang Chuqin of China and Matsushima Sora of Japan at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2026 in Macao, China, April 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Wang Chuqin celebrates during the men's singles final match between Wang Chuqin of China and Matsushima Sora of Japan at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2026 in Macao, China, April 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yu Yang)

Matsushima Sora serves during the men's singles final match between Wang Chuqin of China and Matsushima Sora of Japan at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2026 in Macao, China, April 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles final match between Wang Chuqin of China and Matsushima Sora of Japan at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2026 in Macao, China, April 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin hits a return during the men's singles final match between Wang Chuqin of China and Matsushima Sora of Japan at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2026 in Macao, China, April 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Matsushima Sora reacts during the men's singles final match between Wang Chuqin of China and Matsushima Sora of Japan at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2026 in Macao, China, April 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)