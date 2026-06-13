Chinese state councilor attends International Labour Conference

(Xinhua) 11:00, June 13, 2026

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin said here Wednesday that China is willing to work with all parties to support the International Labour Organization (ILO) in upholding its founding mission and advancing social justice.

At the 114th International Labour Conference, Shen introduced the four global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and elaborated on China's position and propositions.

After the conference, Shen met with Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo, exchanging views with him on deepening cooperation with the ILO. Houngbo said that the ILO highly values its cooperation with China and is willing to work with China to make new contributions to a better future for the world of work.

Shen Yiqin also met in Bern with Guy Parmelin, president of the Swiss Confederation and head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER). Both sides expressed their willingness to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continue to explore the potential for practical cooperation in areas such as people's livelihood, advocate inclusive economic globalization, and work together to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)