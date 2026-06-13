China's yuan loans grow 9.11 trln yuan in first five months

(Xinhua) 10:58, June 13, 2026

China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 9.11 trillion yuan (about 1.34 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2026, central bank data showed on Friday.

At the end of May, outstanding yuan loans stood at 281.02 trillion yuan, up 5.5 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased by 8.6 percent year on year to 353.67 trillion yuan by the end of last month.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation, demand deposits and client reserves of non-bank payment institutions, reached 114.89 trillion yuan at the end of May, up 5.5 percent from the same period of last year.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)