SW China county transforms into thriving tourism hub with scenic seashore

(Xinhua) 10:36, June 12, 2026

This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows a view of Xiawei island in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Best known for its time-honored fishing industry, Xiapu County is also blessed with sinuate seashore decorated with tidal flats and islands. Through coordinated strategies for both ecological conservation and economic development, the county has transformed itself into a thriving hub for tourist services. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Visitors enjoy their leisure time at Dongbi Village of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 11, 2026. Best known for its time-honored fishing industry, Xiapu County is also blessed with sinuate seashore decorated with tidal flats and islands. Through coordinated strategies for both ecological conservation and economic development, the county has transformed itself into a thriving hub for tourist services. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Two podcasters from Thailand work on their content on Xiawei island of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 11, 2026. Best known for its time-honored fishing industry, Xiapu County is also blessed with sinuate seashore decorated with tidal flats and islands. Through coordinated strategies for both ecological conservation and economic development, the county has transformed itself into a thriving hub for tourist services. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Podcasters discuss their work in a cafe at Dongbi Village of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 11, 2026. Best known for its time-honored fishing industry, Xiapu County is also blessed with sinuate seashore decorated with tidal flats and islands. Through coordinated strategies for both ecological conservation and economic development, the county has transformed itself into a thriving hub for tourist services. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Visitors enjoy their leisure time at Dongbi Village of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 11, 2026. Best known for its time-honored fishing industry, Xiapu County is also blessed with sinuate seashore decorated with tidal flats and islands. Through coordinated strategies for both ecological conservation and economic development, the county has transformed itself into a thriving hub for tourist services. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)