'Made in China' light rail trains to serve 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico

(People's Daily Online) 14:12, June 11, 2026

A total of 115 new-generation light rail trains developed by Chinese train producer CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC) are expected to serve 1.25 million passengers daily in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, providing convenient connections to the opening ceremony venue and major stadiums in Mexico during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Photo shows light rail trains developed by Chinese train producer CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC) that run in Mexico. (File photo)

The trains on the direct line to Mexico City Stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony to be held on June 11 local time, have been specially designed to cope with high-altitude conditions and the rainy season, according to CRRC.

Equipped with regenerative braking, low-noise ventilation systems, and enhanced accessibility features, the trains aim to offer a comfortable and energy-efficient travel experience.

The trains on Metrorrey Line 1, which directly connects to Estadio BBVA, a World Cup venue in Monterrey, have undergone upgrades to control systems, energy efficiency, and operational performance. They are expected to provide a smarter, greener, and more efficient travel experience for both residents and visitors.

Guadalajara's Light Rail Line 4 connects densely populated southern districts to the city's rail transit network. It allows citizens and fans to transfer to Mi Macro Periférico, a bus rapid transit system, and then easily reach the stadium Estadio Akron, alleviating peak travel pressures during match days.

CRRC has launched an "all-weather" operational support system to meet the triple challenge of high-altitude terrain, seasonal heavy rainfall, and massive temporary passenger flows.

This includes a three-tiered emergency response mechanism, on-site deployment of senior engineers, and a 24-hour technical support team to ensure high-density, high-frequency, and reliable service throughout the tournament.

In addition, the company will also launch a "green energy station" initiative in Mexico, encouraging fans to adopt low-carbon and environmentally friendly travel habits.

CRRC's experience in providing transportation support for global sporting events stretches from the 2014 Brazil World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympics to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the World Games 2025 Chengdu.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)