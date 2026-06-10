China's next-gen communication infrastructure transforming digital landscape

(Xinhua) 20:45, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- High-definition video streaming in remote areas and far out at sea, or a life-sized hologram chatting in your living room -- once-futuristic scenarios are gradually taking shape in China, driven by the rapid roll-out of next-generation communication networks.

As technological innovation meets new application demands, China is accelerating the construction of an integrated multi-dimensional infrastructure designed to serve as the backbone for its digital transformation.

According to Zhao Wenyu, an expert at the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, this advanced network ecosystem is defined by ubiquitous high-speed connectivity, comprehensive intelligence, and deep industrial integration. It seamlessly combines terrestrial foundations like 5G-A, 6G, and optical networks with space-based satellite internet and emergency communication systems.

Pilot deployments across the country are actively bridging connectivity gaps and upgrading local infrastructure.

In Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, telecom operators have transformed a commercial plaza into a ten-gigabit AI hub, resolving such issues as payment delays and livestream buffering. Off the coast of Wenzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, base stations equipped with fiber optics and satellite technology are now providing blanket maritime coverage. In southwest China's Sichuan Province, meteorological authorities utilize drone-dropped sensors and satellite links to monitor unpopulated mountainous regions during flood seasons, significantly extending early warning times for flash floods.

These localized innovations reflect a broader national milestone. Having built the world's largest telecom infrastructure, China has achieved gigabit coverage in every county and 5G in every township.

With over 1.26 billion 5G users, the focus is now shifting toward "dual-ten-gigabit" capabilities, deploying 5G-A networks in over 330 cities while expanding satellite internet. By 2029, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology aims to develop independent 6G technologies, viable applications, and novel terminals for commercial deployment.

Transitioning from simple connectivity to an engine for industrial transformation, 5G and gigabit optical networks have been deeply integrated into 91 of the 97 major categories of the national economy.

To date, over 25,000 "5G + Industrial Internet" projects have been built alongside 1,260 tiered 5G factories, significantly improving product quality and reducing operational costs.

Beyond powering physical industries, Zhao emphasized the network's future role in artificial intelligence (AI).

"The next-generation communication network will provide a foundational base for high-quality computing integration," he said. "It will support advanced AI training and inference, ultimately accelerating its iteration and driving high-quality socioeconomic development."

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)