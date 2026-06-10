China, DPRK reach new important consensus on bilateral ties: senior CPC official

(Xinhua) 16:10, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have reached a series of new important consensus, said a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During the visit of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, to the DPRK, the two sides discussed plans for the development of bilateral relations and shared their visions for bright prospects for the socialist cause of both countries, said Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, welcomed Xi at the airport, held a grand welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square, and accompanied Xi throughout his visit to the DPRK, Liu said.

Liu said the visit was a complete success, with the main achievements highlighted in three aspects:

First, the top leaders of the two parties and two countries have steered the course and provided guidance for the China-DPRK relationship to advance with the times.

Xi said no matter how the international situation changes, the Chinese party and government's firm stance on highly valuing China-DPRK traditional friendship will not change, the firm support for Kim in leading the DPRK's socialist cause will not change, and the firm commitment to safeguarding the shared interests of the two countries and preserving a favorable strategic environment will not change.

The two sides agreed to continue maintaining close strategic communication through meetings, exchanges of letters and messages, and the mutual dispatch of special envoys, among other forms.

Second, the visit deepened practical cooperation and friendly exchanges in various fields to inject new impetus into the socialist cause of China and the DPRK.

Xi called for further invigoration of friendly exchanges at various levels between the two parties, as well as the deepening of exchanges of experience and mutual learning on party and state governance.

The top leaders of the two countries agreed to strengthen the alignment of development strategies, expand practical cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, agriculture, construction, science and technology, as well as health care, enhance friendly exchanges in education, culture and the arts, tourism, sports, media, youth affairs, subnational engagement, and sister-city relations, so as to promote high-level connectivity and facilitate personnel and economic and trade exchanges.

Third, the visit injected positive energy into regional and world peace and development.

During the visit, Xi emphasized that China and the DPRK should strengthen strategic communication and coordination, firmly safeguard their respective sovereignty, security and development interests, jointly uphold regional peace and development, and create a better external environment for the two countries' socialist cause.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)