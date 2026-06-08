Xi arrives to grand welcome in Pyongyang for state visit to DPRK

(Xinhua) 13:54, June 08, 2026

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, accompanied by Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), inspects the honor guard of the three services of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 8, 2026. Kim held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

PYONGYANG, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the airport. After Xi walked down the airstairs, Kim shook hands with him warmly.

Kim held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. The top leaders of the two parties and the two countries jointly ascended the review stand. Amid a 21-gun salute, the military band played the national anthems of China and the DPRK.

Accompanied by Kim, Xi inspected the honor guard of the three services of the Korean People's Army. After that, Xi watched a march-past with Kim.

Dressed in festive attire, people from all walks of life in Pyongyang, along with children and teenagers, holding flags, flowers and balloons, extended their sincere welcome to the distinguished Chinese guests with warm applause and cheers.

En route from the airport to Kim Il Sung Square and from Kim Il Sung Square to the Kumsusan State Guesthouse, people of the DPRK lined both sides of the streets, waving to welcome Xi's arrival.

In a signed article published on Monday on Rodong Sinmun prior to his arrival, Xi said he looks forward to meeting with Kim to discuss the traditional friendship between the two countries, and exchange views on the overall development of bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, accompanied by Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), inspects the honor guard of the three services of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 8, 2026. Kim held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, accompanied by Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), inspects the honor guard of the three services of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 8, 2026. Kim held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), watch a march-past in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 8, 2026. Kim held a grand welcome ceremony for Xi at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

A grand welcome ceremony is held for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

A grand welcome ceremony is held for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

A grand welcome ceremony is held for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, arrives in Pyongyang for a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, arrives in Pyongyang for a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The mounted guards are pictured at a grand welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

This photo taken on June 8, 2026 shows the honor guard at a grand welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

A military band performs at a grand welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, arrives in Pyongyang for a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Children welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)