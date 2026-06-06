Trump must break negotiation deadlock, says adviser to Iranian supreme leader

(Xinhua) 13:26, June 06, 2026

TEHRAN, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to make decisions independently of Israel, stop the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, and release Iran's frozen assets.

The negotiations between the two sides "are at a deadlock and Trump must break this deadlock," Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said in an exclusive interview with CNN on Friday in Tehran.

If Trump wants to reach an agreement with Iran, the release of frozen Iranian assets "is a test that America must pass and the path will be opened," Rezaei said.

Rezaei rejected prospects of a potential meeting between Trump and Khamenei. "This will not happen. Right now, we are in the first stage of negotiations, and Mr. Trump has brought the negotiations to a standstill."

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he would be open to meeting with Khamenei if the two sides reach a peace deal.

Rezaei, former chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, told CNN that Iran would "drag the war" beyond the Persian Gulf if Washington resumes the conflict.

Following a ceasefire that took effect between Iran, the United States and Israel on April 8 after 40 days of fighting, Tehran and Washington initiated a diplomatic process with Pakistan's mediation to end the war. The two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans over the past few weeks, outlining conditions for peace through Pakistan's mediation, and are working to finalize a memorandum of understanding to end the war.

Iran has tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz from Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iran. The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on the strait, preventing ships traveling to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway.

Tensions have continued around the Strait of Hormuz as Washington and Tehran carried out fresh attacks in recent days.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)