New York state sues Trump admin for withholding highway funding

Xinhua) 15:38, April 25, 2026

NEW YORK, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. state of New York on Friday sued the Trump administration for withholding more than 73.5 million U.S. dollars in highway funding after the state refused to revoke some commercial driver's licenses.

The U.S. Transportation Department said in December that the state had been issuing commercial driver's licenses to foreign drivers illegally, and threatened to withhold an additional 147 million dollars annually in future years.

Federal officials said they found significant flaws in the audit, such as licenses remaining valid long after an immigrant was authorized to be in the country.

New York officials said the state believes it properly followed all the federal regulations, so it doesn't plan to revoke the licenses. They also accused the federal government of political motivations.

It's unfair for the federal government to withhold money the state relies on to help provide safe roads and bridges, said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"Once again, New York is facing devastating federal cuts for nothing more than political payback," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Ripping away money that goes to critical safety upgrades on our roads is reckless, and it is illegal."

New York, California and other states have repeatedly filed lawsuits to challenge the Trump administration over canceling transportation funds and have accused it of political motivations.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)