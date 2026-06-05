AI not monopoly of major countries or arena of confrontation: Chinese FM

(Xinhua) 17:25, June 05, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is not the exclusive domain of major countries, nor should it slide into an arena of confrontation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query related to AI.

Mao said that AI is profoundly transforming production and lifestyles, and is a new challenge that humanity needs to face together.

China will host the 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai in July this year.

"We look forward to taking this conference as an opportunity to have in-depth exchanges and dialogues with all parties, strengthen global AI governance, and promote the artificial intelligence to serve the well-being of all mankind," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)