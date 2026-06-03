Chinese automaker XPeng Motors leads Israel's electric car sales in Jan.-May

(Xinhua) 13:12, June 03, 2026

JERUSALEM, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker XPeng Motors led Israel's electric vehicle (EV) market in the first five months of 2026, according to data released Tuesday by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.

XPeng, which offers the mid-size electric crossover SUVs G6 and G9, along with the executive sedan P7 in Israel, sold 2,385 units between January and May.

America's Tesla ranked second with 1,843 units sold during the same period, followed by China's Changan Automobile with 1,738 units.

Chinese brands accounted for 78.4 percent of Israel's EV sales during the first five months, selling 12,718 units.

In the broader automotive market, including gasoline, hybrid and electric cars, Chinese manufacturers led overall sales with 62,133 units. South Korea followed with 24,575 units, while Japanese automakers sold 15,527.

China's Chery led the broader market with 33,844 vehicles sold, ahead of Japan's Toyota with 13,612 and South Korea's Hyundai with 13,586.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)