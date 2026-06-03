Chinese car brands expand presence in Spanish market

(Xinhua) 08:43, June 03, 2026

This photo taken on June 2, 2026, shows a Omoda brand store of Chinese automaker Chery in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

BARCELONA, Spain, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese car brands expanded their presence in Spain's automotive market in the first four months of 2026, accounting for 13.7 percent of all new vehicle registrations, according to official industry data.

Official figures show Chinese brands accounted for 55,972 car registrations out of a total of 407,389 vehicles registered in Spain between January and April, meaning roughly one in seven new vehicles sold during the period carried a Chinese brand.

Raul Morales, director of communications at Faconauto, the federation that represents Spain's automotive dealership associations, told Xinhua that Chinese brands' share rises to 20 percent when measured against sales to private individuals and families.

"We're looking at about 30 percent market share within two or three years," Morales said. "With market penetration already reaching 20 percent in the first quarter, we can expect that share to grow even more by the end of this year."

Morales said the rapid growth mirrors developments in other markets.

"We have seen in other mature markets how the figures for the share of Chinese brands grew very quickly. In Chile, for example, 40 percent market penetration was achieved in 10 years," he said.

He attributed the growth to a deliberate and well-funded brand-building effort.

"Chinese firms have invested a lot of money and effort into positioning their brands, and they have done it very quickly so that their vehicles are considered quality products at a competitive price," Morales said, describing this as an important advantage in a market that is "very sensitive to price."

Distribution strategy has also played a decisive role. Rather than building parallel retail networks from scratch, Chinese automakers have plugged into Spain's established dealership infrastructure.

According to Morales, Chinese brands expanded their sales network to 600 outlets last year, and he expects the figure to reach 1,000 by the end of year.

"They have opted for established dealers with a lot of experience, and those businesses are also part of the key to the success of the Chinese brands," Morales said.

With new model launches continuing to drive consumer interest and the dealership networks still expanding, Morales expected Chinese brands to become an increasingly familiar presence in Spain's automotive market.

"I think that during this year the popularity of Chinese brands will stop being news, just as it is not news that a Spanish buyer might look at a Korean, Japanese, European, or American brand," he said.

"Considering a Chinese brand will stop being news because it's a product that's very quickly becoming normal in the Spanish market," he added.

This photo taken on June 2, 2026, shows the view of the Port of Barcelona where cargo ships arrive with fleets of electric cars from China, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026, shows two Jaecoo SUVs of Chinese automaker Chery in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026, shows Omoda and Jaecoo cars of Chinese automaker Chery in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)