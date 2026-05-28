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Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor marks 100-million-vehicle milestone
(Xinhua) 16:10, May 28, 2026
SHANGHAI, May 28 (Xinhua) -- SAIC Motor on Thursday became the first Chinese carmaker to surpass 100 million cumulative vehicle sales and production, a milestone for the country's auto industry as it expands its global footprint and accelerates a push into electric vehicles.
The company marked the occasion in Shanghai by delivering its 100 millionth vehicle -- an IM LS9 Hyper extended-range sport utility vehicle from its electric vehicle subsidiary IM Motors -- to its client.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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