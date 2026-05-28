Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor marks 100-million-vehicle milestone

Xinhua) 16:10, May 28, 2026

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Xinhua) -- SAIC Motor on Thursday became the first Chinese carmaker to surpass 100 million cumulative vehicle sales and production, a milestone for the country's auto industry as it expands its global footprint and accelerates a push into electric vehicles.

The company marked the occasion in Shanghai by delivering its 100 millionth vehicle -- an IM LS9 Hyper extended-range sport utility vehicle from its electric vehicle subsidiary IM Motors -- to its client.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)