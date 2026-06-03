New Bulgarian government to boost cooperation with China: Deputy PM

(Xinhua) 09:47, June 03, 2026

Alexander Poulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry of Bulgaria's new government, speaks at a Bulgaria-China Trade and Investment Cooperation Roundtable in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 2, 2026. Bulgaria is committed to strengthening cooperation with China, Poulev said on Tuesday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

SOFIA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Bulgaria is committed to strengthening cooperation with China, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Poulev said on Tuesday.

Poulev, who is also minister of economy, investment and industry in Bulgaria's new government, made the comments at a Bulgaria-China Trade and Investment Cooperation Roundtable. The event was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, and the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria.

Bringing together more than 20 Chinese companies interested in investing in Bulgaria and seeking local business partners, as well as Bulgarian government institutions and business representatives, the one-day event was aimed at promoting practical cooperation, investment opportunities, and direct business exchanges between the two sides.

"From the government's perspective, I want to assure you that there is a very strong political will to strengthen our cooperation and turn a new page in our relations with the People's Republic of China," Poulev said.

Noting the steady growth in trade exchange between the two countries, he said: "We are obliged, with joint efforts, to promote direct investments and seek win-win cooperation in a number of areas."

The new government is taking targeted actions to create a competitive and predictable environment for investors, Poulev added.

Addressing the event, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli said that this was the first business event organized jointly between the two countries since the new Bulgarian government came to power last month.

China and Bulgaria have broad scope for cooperation in many areas, such as high-tech cars, high-tech manufacturing, culture and tourism, as well as agricultural product processing, Dai said.

Alexander Poulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry of Bulgaria's new government, speaks at a Bulgaria-China Trade and Investment Cooperation Roundtable in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 2, 2026. Bulgaria is committed to strengthening cooperation with China, Poulev said on Tuesday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)