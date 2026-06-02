China hopes for sound atmosphere to boost China-UK ties, deepen cooperation: Chinese FM

(Xinhua) 16:54, June 02, 2026

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said China hopes the British side will provide Chinese enterprises with a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment, and foster a sound atmosphere for the development of bilateral ties and the deepening of practical cooperation between the two countries.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding the 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)