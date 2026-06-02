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China hopes for sound atmosphere to boost China-UK ties, deepen cooperation: Chinese FM
(Xinhua) 16:54, June 02, 2026
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said China hopes the British side will provide Chinese enterprises with a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment, and foster a sound atmosphere for the development of bilateral ties and the deepening of practical cooperation between the two countries.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding the 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in Beijing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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