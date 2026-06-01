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UK foreign secretary to visit China, hold 11th China-UK strategic dialogue
(Xinhua) 09:16, June 01, 2026
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will visit China from June 1 to 3 and hold the 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Sunday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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