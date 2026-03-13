China-UK (Scotland) business forum held in Edinburgh to strengthen cooperation

Xinhua) 11:09, March 13, 2026

John Primrose, deputy director of Exports and Inward Investment of the Scottish Government, speaks at the China-UK (Scotland) business forum in Edinburgh, Britain, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

EDINBURGH, Britain, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A China-UK (Scotland) business forum and the UK roadshow for the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) was held in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening, bringing together more than 100 representatives from government, industry and academia to explore opportunities for closer cooperation.

John Primrose, deputy director of Exports and Inward Investment of the Scottish Government, read the message from Scottish First Minister John Swinney at the forum. Swinney praised the strong and longstanding relationship between Scotland and China, and expressed hope that the two sides could continue to strengthen ties in the new year.

Primrose said China is one of Scotland's most important trading partners, and many businesses in Scotland have Chinese ownership. He added that further efforts will be made to support Scottish companies in expanding economic partnerships in China and to welcome more Chinese companies to invest in Scotland.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), encouraged enterprises from both sides to deepen cooperation in emerging sectors, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and the digital economy.

He also invited British enterprises and institutions to participate in the 4th CISCE, which will take place in Beijing in June.

Chinese Consul General in Edinburgh Zhang Biao said the future of China-UK economic cooperation remains promising and encouraged businesses on both sides to seize new opportunities for collaboration.

Peter Burnett, chief executive of the China-Britain Business Council, noted that geopolitical conflicts and other factors are affecting global supply chains, and called for collective efforts to support strong, reliable and predictable supply chains.

During the forum, the China International Exhibition Center Group introduced the upcoming CISCE and signed a memorandum of cooperation with relevant British partners.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), speaks at the China-UK (Scotland) business forum in Edinburgh, Britain, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Peter Burnett, chief executive of the China-Britain Business Council, speaks at the China-UK (Scotland) business forum in Edinburgh, Britain, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A man is seen at the China-UK (Scotland) business forum in Edinburgh, Britain, March 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)