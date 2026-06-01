China steps up disaster prevention as flood season begins

Xinhua) 16:57, June 01, 2026

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources urged authorities Monday to step up disaster-prevention efforts as the country's flood season begins.

An official forecast shows precipitation in parts of northeast, east, south and southwest China will be 10 percent to 20 percent more than normal in June, raising flood risks in some areas along the middle reaches of the Yangtze River and in the Pearl River basin.

Warning that the flood situation could be "grim and complex," the ministry called for strengthened early warnings and prompt emergency response, adding that it will dispatch work teams and experts to the front lines to provide on-site guidance.

Major reservoirs in high-risk river basins should fully fulfill their roles in flood control and disaster relief, while patrols and inspections of key levees must be stepped up, the ministry said.

The ministry added that it will continue to work closely with emergency management and meteorological authorities to enhance information sharing and strengthen technical support.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)