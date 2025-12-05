China's artificial rain, snow enhancement increases precipitation by over 167 bln tonnes during 2021-2025

Xinhua) 15:28, December 05, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authorities have actively carried out artificial rain and snow enhancement operations during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), cumulatively increasing precipitation by 167.7 billion tonnes, according to official data.

During the period, meteorological authorities have also carried out artificial hail prevention operations, which helped to reduce economic losses by about 60.3 billion yuan (about 8.5 billion U.S. dollars), according to the China Meteorological Administration.

China's weather modification operations have provided strong support for disaster prevention and mitigation as well as agricultural harvests, said Cai Miao, an official from the administration.

Cai noted that the country's weather modification currently covers 68 percent of its major grain-producing areas, 63 percent of key ecological function zones and 55 percent of orchards nationwide.

Weather modification operations have also boosted ecological improvements as meteorological departments conduct year-round artificial rain and snow enhancement in key areas such as Sanjiangyuan, or the three-river source area, which is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers, contributing to a gradual increase in vegetation coverage in the region.

During the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), authorities will work to enhance the effectiveness of weather modification operations in a bid to better serve disaster mitigation, agricultural production, ecological protection and restoration, and major emergency responses, according to Ren Zhenhe, another official from the administration.

