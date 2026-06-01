Raising chickens generates income for county in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:27, June 01, 2026

Among China's many native chicken breeds, those from Chongren county, Fuzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province, remain in a league of their own.

Chongren locals know how to raise chickens and bring out the best flavor using good ingredients. During festivals and family gatherings, chicken always takes center stage. When friends and relatives visit, nothing feels more welcoming than a pot of chicken slowly simmered over a wood fire.

The exceptional quality of Chongren's chickens comes from the county's rich natural environment. Surrounded by mountains on three sides and open to the north, the area forms a natural basin with moderate elevation and gentle slopes — ideal for free-range chicken farming.

The Chongren River also winds through the landscape. The water runs clear and unpolluted, and the forests are filled with wild grasses and insects. This pristine environment gives Chongren its natural beauty and shapes the breed’s distinctive flavor and naturally robust character.

The eggs are equally distinctive. Even after the shell is cracked, the inner membrane remains firm. Once poured into a bowl, the yolk and egg white stay clearly separated. The yolk itself is large, round, and firm enough to be lifted easily by hand.

Chongren chickens are also a genuine genetic treasure trove for China's poultry industry. Today, more than 40 premium broiler breeds nationwide have been developed using Chongren chickens as breeding stock.

Today, images of the breed are visible throughout the county. Charming sculptures stand beside traffic lights as signature landmarks of the area. In local gift shops, plush dolls inspired by Chongren chickens have become popular souvenirs for visitors.

Chongren produces more than 45 million chickens annually, with the industry generating nearly 3 billion yuan (about $442.5 million) in output value and brand value exceeding 3.6 billion yuan.

Chongren's ambitions continue to grow. By the end of this year, the county plans to rear 1.5 million purebred Chongren chickens, establish five high-standard ecological breeding bases, introduce three major projects to strengthen and extend the industrial chain, and help 300 farming households increase their incomes, further unlocking the value of its signature industry.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)