Forum on promoting global ecological civilization held in southwest China

Xinhua) 09:09, June 01, 2026

File photo taken on Feb. 6, 2017 shows the Dian Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Lin Yiguang/Xinhua)

KUNMING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A forum focused on advancing global ecological civilization was held on Saturday in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, with more than 200 international guests from 16 countries, including China, Germany, Canada and Thailand, gathering to engage in in-depth discussions on environmental governance.

The forum was jointly hosted by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, the People's Government of Yunnan Province and the China Public Relations Association.

Chang Bo, head of the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, said that advancing eco-civilization through innovative practices and global cooperation requires leveraging technological innovations, promoting shared governance experiences and enhancing communication regarding green development concepts.

Phinij Jarusombat, chairman of the Thai-Chinese Cultural & Relationship Council, said China has accumulated extensive experience in ecological governance, poverty alleviation, rural revitalization and the development of new energy industries. He expects Thailand to strengthen exchanges, increase people-to-people interactions and expand practical cooperation with China.

China has made steady progress in advancing eco-civilization. This year's government work report noted that the country has become the world's key contributor to forest resource growth and has established the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system.

China will continue its efforts in pollution prevention and control, accelerate its green and low-carbon transition, mobilize broad public participation, and deepen its engagement in global environmental and climate governance, said Zhang Huaping, an official with China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, when speaking at the forum.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)