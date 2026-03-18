Interview: China's green code catalyst for int'l mutual learning, rebuilding consensus, says Italian expert

Xinhua) 09:19, March 18, 2026

MILAN, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Ecological and Environmental Code could open new opportunities for international dialogue and mutual learning, an Italian expert on environmental policy has said.

"The new code should be understood as the start of a more ambitious and systemic approach to environmental matters," Daniele Brombal, a researcher on environmental humanities at Ca' Foscari University of Venice, said in a written interview with Xinhua.

Brombal said that China, Europe and international organizations such as the United Nations have long maintained fruitful exchanges in regulatory and policy tools. In this context, China's Ecological and Environmental Code offers new opportunities for dialogue and mutual learning within the international community.

"It surely has potential in this respect," Brombal said. "In times of geopolitical instability and raging wars, we should seize every opportunity to renew and sustain this commitment at the global level."

Brombal noted that China has long been working toward the institutionalization of environmental governance. Countries around the world often face similar challenges in environmental governance, which requires balancing economic interests, social needs and environmental goals, he added.

"It is a significant step towards systematizing the wide array of environmental laws and regulations enacted in China over recent decades," he said.

Brombal also highlighted that one of the most notable features of the code is its potential to address the "triple crisis" of environmental pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss in a more integrated and systemic manner.

"These issues are closely intertwined, and designing a comprehensive legal code may constitute a significant step forward in this respect," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)