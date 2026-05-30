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Shenzhou-21 astronauts arrive in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:06, May 30, 2026
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-21 crew arrived in Beijing by plane on Saturday after successfully completing their mission.
The three astronauts, Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang, returned to Earth safely on Friday evening aboard the Shenzhou-22 crewed spaceship, wrapping up a 210-day stay in orbit.
According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), they are all in good health and the Shenzhou-21 spaceflight mission is a complete success.
The crew will enter a period of medical quarantine, and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, the CMSA said, noting that they will meet the press in Beijing following the end of this period.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
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