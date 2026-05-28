China's Shenzhou-21 astronauts complete handover, ready for returning to Earth soon

Xinhua) 14:14, May 28, 2026

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 25, 2026 shows a group picture of the crew of Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 spaceships. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

JIUQUAN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 astronaut crews held a handover ceremony on Thursday, during which the Shenzhou-21 crew transferred the keys of the country's space station to the latter.

The Shenzhou-21 crew has now completed all planned tasks. The three astronauts will take the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft and return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the coming few days, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

At present, final preparations are in full swing across all participating systems and the landing site in readiness to welcome the trio back.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)