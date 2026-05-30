China-Africa cultural exchange event held in Mozambique

Xinhua) 10:55, May 30, 2026

MAPUTO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 China-Africa Cultural and Artistic Exchange Tour and the "Silk Road Art Dialogue" Exhibition has kicked off at the Mozambique-China Cultural Center in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, drawing hundreds of participants from political, cultural, educational and business sectors.

Held under the theme "Sharing Silk Road Friendship, Painting a Shared China-Africa Future," the event aims to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of China and Mozambique through artistic and cultural exchanges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano reviewed the long-standing friendship between the two countries, saying that cultural exchanges help deepen mutual understanding between peoples and inject new vitality into bilateral relations.

The event featured the opening of the "Silk Road Art Dialogue" Exhibition, which brought together works by Chinese and Mozambican artists, including traditional Chinese ink paintings, calligraphy and contemporary Mozambican artworks. The exhibition showcased both the charm of traditional Chinese culture and the rich social and cultural life of Mozambique.

Mozambican visual artist Naguib Elias Abdula said the exhibition serves as an important platform for cultural exchanges between the two countries. Beyond presenting artistic achievements, it creates opportunities for broader cooperation in painting, music, dance, theater and other fields.

Chinese artists also conducted traditional Chinese painting workshops and cultural exchange activities. Local visitors and art enthusiasts were introduced to the techniques and artistic philosophy of Chinese ink painting, with many taking part in hands-on experiences.

Zhang Ziyan, president of the China-Africa Cultural Promotion Association and one of the event's organizers, expressed hope that more diverse cultural exchange programs would continue to strengthen mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the peoples of China and Mozambique.

The cultural and artistic exchange tour will continue in several African countries, including South Africa and Zimbabwe, featuring exhibitions, cultural experiences and youth exchange activities to promote mutual learning among civilizations and closer people-to-people ties between China and Africa.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)