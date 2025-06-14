China-Africa partnership an unshakable bond

Xinhua) 13:53, June 14, 2025

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- When geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism result in more uncertainties for the global community, the enduring partnership between China and African countries stands out as a fine example of trust and solidarity defying division and selfishness.

As Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with African diplomats this week in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, a clear message was conveyed -- it is the shared aspiration of Chinese and African people to continue enhancing mutual trust, firmly support each other and jointly advance modernization.

A crucial part of China-Africa ties is a shared commitment to multilateralism and South-South cooperation. As representatives of China, 53 African countries and the African Union Commission stated in the Changsha Declaration on Wednesday, the frequent occurrence of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying has created severe difficulties for African countries and other developing nations. What is needed is for the international community to uphold true multilateralism and jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism.

Economic data speaks louder than words. China had been Africa's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years by the end of 2024. Also, China's total trade value with Africa had increased from less than 100 billion yuan (about 14.08 billion U.S. dollars) in 2000 to 2.1 trillion yuan in 2024, registering an average annual growth rate of 14.2 percent, providing convincing evidence of the strong vitality of China-Africa trade.

China, notably, is ready to expand the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines to all 53 African countries which have diplomatic relations with China. For the least developed countries in Africa, China will roll out measures regarding market access, inspection and quarantine, and customs clearance -- aiming to boost trade in goods, enhance skills and promote technical training.

The Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is being held in Changsha, from June 12 to 15, making shared aspirations concerning new cooperation opportunities very evident. The expo features exhibitions on sectors including smart mining technology and equipment, clean energy, and modern agricultural machinery, drawing representatives from 53 African countries, 11 international organizations and 27 Chinese provincial-level regions.

Both China and Africa countries are developing countries, facing similar challenges and opportunities. China knows what Africa needs, is willing to see modernization take place in Africa and ready to share its experience with Africa.

China has been helping Africa build or upgrade infrastructure such as roads, railways and airports, while strengthening Africa's manufacturing capacity by constructing local industrial parks that produce the likes of textiles, electronics, building materials and automobiles. China has also assisted African countries in harnessing solar energy, hydropower and wind energy via a range of development projects.

"When you look at our relationship with China, it is always based on values, sincerity, common good, respecting each other and win-win cooperation. China is a friend that respects your views, and even when we look at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, China always asks Africa what you want, and how should we address this, and they do not impose," said Allawi Ssemanda, a senior fellow of the Development Watch Center, a think tank based in Uganda.

Looking ahead, China and Africa will continue to work in concert to create more great stories about the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation and send a strong message underlining solidarity and collaboration among members of the Global South.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)