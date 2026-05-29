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Encountering future tech at the BRICS New Industrial Revolution Exhibition
By Sheng Chuyi, Zhang Wenjie, Yang Haoyu, Li Changqian, Lin Mingxian (People's Daily Online) 18:16, May 29, 2026
At the BRICS New Industrial Revolution Exhibition running from May 27 to 29 in Xiamen, the future feels less like a concept and more like something already in motion. Humanoid robots make tanghulu and play tic-tac-toe. Driverless electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, unmanned gyroplanes, AI diagnosis tools and smart farming equipment are all on show. Together, they offer a close-up look at how cutting-edge technologies are moving from labs into real-world scenarios: from low-altitude tourism and weather modification to hospitals, farms and factories. The new industrial revolution is not just on display here. It is already taking off.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)
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