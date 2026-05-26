Chinese technology powers historic AI integration at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Photo shows the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. (People's Daily/Liu Zhonghua)

As the 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup prepares to launch across the United States, Canada and Mexico, industry experts recognize this tournament as a watershed moment: the first global implementation of artificial intelligence at the highest level of international football. Dubbed by media as the inaugural "AI World Cup," the event marks technology's transition from laboratory testing to full-scale application on the football field.

During recent visits to FIFA's Zurich headquarters, People's Daily observed cutting-edge systems powering the tournament, with Chinese innovations playing pivotal operational roles.

Hisense display technology dominates FIFA's lobby, foreshadowing its critical tournament role. As official Video Assistant Referee (VAR) display partner, Hisense's RGB-Mini LED televisions will equip all video review centers. Their ultra-high color accuracy delivers unprecedented match detail clarity, enabling more precise refereeing decisions.

"Hisense establishes new innovation benchmarks that directly enhance the experience for players, officials, and teams," stated FIFA commercial partnerships director Nick Brown. FIFA chief business officer Romy Gai added the technology represents "a quantum leap in football presentation."

If advanced display technology serves as the "eyes" of the tournament, then AI architecture acts as the "brain" supporting the competition behind the scenes.

Beyond visual systems, artificial intelligence forms the tournament's operational backbone. FIFA will debut its football AI platform -- a generative AI knowledge platform trained on millions of historical match data points. This system supports national teams in tactical analysis, opponent simulation, and personalized strategy development.

LED displays manufactured by Chinese company Hisense are seen inside the lobby on the first floor of FIFA headquarters. (People's Daily/Liu Zhonghua)

Through partnerships with multiple tech firms, AI now actively participates in officiating, match interpretation, and tactical evolution -- transcending its traditional analytical role.

As FIFA's official technology partner, Lenovo embeds its hybrid AI architecture throughout tournament operations. The company's infrastructure will support critical functions including event management, referee assistance, and fan engagement.

Alexander Metzlaff, ICT (Information and Communication Technology) project and service coordinator of FIFA, said that during the World Cup, FIFA will deploy 10,000 Lenovo computers and more than 200 engineers across all 16 stadiums to provide technical and logistical support.

Beyond hardware, Lenovo's AI solutions also include AI-powered "digital twin" technology.

Inside a 3D-scanning booth resembling a large locker room, a full-body data scan can be completed in just one minute. And then a personalized 3D digital avatar will appear on screen, creating an experience that seems straight out of a science-fiction film.

Santiago Manso, Lenovo's director of sports and entertainment, said that 28 such 3D scanning booths will be deployed during the World Cup to create digital avatars for all participants. The collected data will be integrated into FIFA's database.

These virtual replicas will be capable of recreating match situations through 3D animation and are expected to provide centimeter-level and even millimeter-level precision in offside decisions and key officiating calls.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino noted that Chinese companies have consistently remained at the forefront as FIFA expands into new areas of innovation. He said the partnership between Lenovo and FIFA for the upcoming 2026 World Cup is expected to generate remarkable AI-driven breakthroughs that will enhance officiating technology, strengthen match analysis capabilities and create unprecedented fan interaction experiences.

In recent years, Chinese companies have steadily moved deeper into the technological core of major international sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championship and the Olympic Games, earning growing recognition from event organizers, industry institutions and global audiences.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA events SA marketing director, said Chinese companies are no longer simply commercial sponsors purchasing advertising space. Instead, they are bringing some of the world's most advanced technological innovations directly into UEFA's competition systems.

"The cutting-edge expertise Chinese companies offer in fields such as green mobility and advanced display technology aligns perfectly with our vision of building modern and sustainable sporting events," he said.

International media outlets including Reuters have also observed that Chinese companies are undergoing a major transformation in their role at top-tier international sporting events, evolving from peripheral merchandise suppliers into key providers of core technological infrastructure.

As Chinese companies deepen their participation in the world's premier sporting competitions, more Chinese technologies and solutions are likely to appear on the global sports stage, becoming an increasingly important force in advancing the development and accessibility of sports internationally.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)