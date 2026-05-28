Pickleball craze in C China's Henan drives industry growth

People's Daily Online) 10:44, May 28, 2026

Players compete at a pickleball event in Hebi city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Zhang Ning)

"Let's play pickleball!" In Hebi city, central China's Henan Province, this cheerful greeting has become part of everyday life, reflecting the sport's growing popularity.

Retired teacher Zhang Xiuying lines up a gentle lob, sending the ball gracefully into her opponent's court, earning rounds of applause.

"Before, my leisure was just watching TV or taking walks," she said. "Now, if I don't play a few rallies every day, something feels missing."

When pickleball was first introduced in Hebi a few years ago, Zhang was a complete beginner. Today, she's not only a key member of her community team but also volunteers to coach her neighbors.

In the mornings, community courts fill with older residents enjoying both exercise and conversation. By afternoon, students take to the courts, sharpening their skills under the guidance of coaches. After work, office employees arrive to shake off the day's stress with fast-paced rallies and energetic play. On weekends, locals and visitors alike gather in parks and scenic areas to play pickleball.

Since 2023, Hebi has actively promoted pickleball in schools, communities, villages, offices, commercial areas, scenic spots and government agencies, engaging over a million participants.

With more than 1,500 courts and 8,000 pieces of fitness equipment built, the city has ensured that everyone is within 15 minutes of a place to play.

Over 380 coaches and referees, along with over 280 key players, provide professional guidance, while a full spectrum of competitions — from local matches to citywide tournaments — lets enthusiasts experience the thrill of competition.

Pickleball fever reached new heights when Hebi hosted the 2025 National Pickleball Championships. The tournament brought together 25 teams and 311 athletes, drew nationwide attention through live broadcasts, and fueled a surge in visitors to the city's historic landmarks, shopping districts and scenic attractions, generating more than 15 million yuan ($2.2 million) in tourism revenue.

Hebi has also leveraged its strengths in advanced materials to attract and nurture pickleball equipment manufacturers, creating a complete industry chain spanning raw materials, R&D, manufacturing, and global distribution.

Building on the city's expertise in rubber and plastics, Henan Geili Sports produces high-quality pickleballs and paddles exported to countries such as the United States and Canada.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)