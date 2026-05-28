Popular night market becomes landmark of Nanchang's night economy

Xinhua) 14:13, May 28, 2026

Wu Jia, a stall owner, interacts with netizens via livestreaming at the Zijing Night Market in the Economic Development Zone of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 12, 2026. The Zijing Night Market opens on time every evening at 5:30 p.m., with more than 300 stalls sizzling in business.

This popular night market, originated with a dozen scattered stalls 18 years ago, now boasts an annual turnover of over 100 million yuan (13.8 million U.S. dollars), a landmark of the city's night economy.

Xiong Yuanbo and Li Tian, the barbecue stall owners who moved in 2010, have witnessed the changes of the night market. Wu Jia, a young stall owner who keeps up with trends, has mastered the art of "we-media" for product promotion.

What the Zijing Night Market offers is not only a low-threshold starting point for entrepreneurs, but also a great place for citizens to relax and unwind. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists enjoy food at the Zijing Night Market in the Economic Development Zone of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 12, 2026. The Zijing Night Market opens on time every evening at 5:30 p.m., with more than 300 stalls sizzling in business.

This popular night market, originated with a dozen scattered stalls 18 years ago, now boasts an annual turnover of over 100 million yuan (13.8 million U.S. dollars), a landmark of the city's night economy.

Xiong Yuanbo and Li Tian, the barbecue stall owners who moved in 2010, have witnessed the changes of the night market. Wu Jia, a young stall owner who keeps up with trends, has mastered the art of "we-media" for product promotion.

What the Zijing Night Market offers is not only a low-threshold starting point for entrepreneurs, but also a great place for citizens to relax and unwind. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of the Zijing Night Market in the Economic Development Zone of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The Zijing Night Market opens on time every evening at 5:30 p.m., with more than 300 stalls sizzling in business.

This popular night market, originated with a dozen scattered stalls 18 years ago, now boasts an annual turnover of over 100 million yuan (13.8 million U.S. dollars), a landmark of the city's night economy.

Xiong Yuanbo and Li Tian, the barbecue stall owners who moved in 2010, have witnessed the changes of the night market. Wu Jia, a young stall owner who keeps up with trends, has mastered the art of "we-media" for product promotion.

What the Zijing Night Market offers is not only a low-threshold starting point for entrepreneurs, but also a great place for citizens to relax and unwind. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Tourists enjoy food at the Zijing Night Market in the Economic Development Zone of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 12, 2026. The Zijing Night Market opens on time every evening at 5:30 p.m., with more than 300 stalls sizzling in business.

This popular night market, originated with a dozen scattered stalls 18 years ago, now boasts an annual turnover of over 100 million yuan (13.8 million U.S. dollars), a landmark of the city's night economy.

Xiong Yuanbo and Li Tian, the barbecue stall owners who moved in 2010, have witnessed the changes of the night market. Wu Jia, a young stall owner who keeps up with trends, has mastered the art of "we-media" for product promotion.

What the Zijing Night Market offers is not only a low-threshold starting point for entrepreneurs, but also a great place for citizens to relax and unwind. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows a view of the Zijing Night Market in the Economic Development Zone of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The Zijing Night Market opens on time every evening at 5:30 p.m., with more than 300 stalls sizzling in business.

This popular night market, originated with a dozen scattered stalls 18 years ago, now boasts an annual turnover of over 100 million yuan (13.8 million U.S. dollars), a landmark of the city's night economy.

Xiong Yuanbo and Li Tian, the barbecue stall owners who moved in 2010, have witnessed the changes of the night market. Wu Jia, a young stall owner who keeps up with trends, has mastered the art of "we-media" for product promotion.

What the Zijing Night Market offers is not only a low-threshold starting point for entrepreneurs, but also a great place for citizens to relax and unwind. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Xiong Yuanbo (R) and Li Tian prepare barbecue for their customers at the Zijing Night Market in the Economic Development Zone of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 12, 2026. The Zijing Night Market opens on time every evening at 5:30 p.m., with more than 300 stalls sizzling in business.

This popular night market, originated with a dozen scattered stalls 18 years ago, now boasts an annual turnover of over 100 million yuan (13.8 million U.S. dollars), a landmark of the city's night economy.

Xiong Yuanbo and Li Tian, the barbecue stall owners who moved in 2010, have witnessed the changes of the night market. Wu Jia, a young stall owner who keeps up with trends, has mastered the art of "we-media" for product promotion.

What the Zijing Night Market offers is not only a low-threshold starting point for entrepreneurs, but also a great place for citizens to relax and unwind. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Wu Jia (1st L), a stall owner, sells specialty food at the Zijing Night Market in the Economic Development Zone of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 12, 2026. The Zijing Night Market opens on time every evening at 5:30 p.m., with more than 300 stalls sizzling in business.

This popular night market, originated with a dozen scattered stalls 18 years ago, now boasts an annual turnover of over 100 million yuan (13.8 million U.S. dollars), a landmark of the city's night economy.

Xiong Yuanbo and Li Tian, the barbecue stall owners who moved in 2010, have witnessed the changes of the night market. Wu Jia, a young stall owner who keeps up with trends, has mastered the art of "we-media" for product promotion.

What the Zijing Night Market offers is not only a low-threshold starting point for entrepreneurs, but also a great place for citizens to relax and unwind. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)