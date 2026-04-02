Scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang, Jiangxi
People enjoy the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
People enjoy the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
People enjoy the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
People enjoy the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
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