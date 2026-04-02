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Scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang, Jiangxi

Xinhua) 16:11, April 02, 2026

People enjoy the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People enjoy the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People enjoy the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People enjoy the scenery of cherry blossoms in Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)