China-Costa Rica relations serve long-term strategic interests of both countries: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:57, May 28, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Tovar Rivera in New York, the United States, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Facts have fully demonstrated that China-Costa Rica relations serve the long-term strategic interests of both countries and bring benefits to the two peoples, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Costa Rican Foreign Minister Manuel Tovar Rivera in New York, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed China's appreciation for Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez's stated commitment to deepening Costa Rica-China friendship and strengthening bilateral relations.

Noting that Costa Rica was the first country in Central America to establish diplomatic relations with China in the new century, as well as the first to forge a strategic partnership and sign a free trade agreement with China, Wang said Costa Rica stands at the forefront among Central American nations in developing relations with China.

China maintains continuity and stability in its policy toward Costa Rica, he said, adding that over the past 19 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, bilateral relations have achieved substantial development, and practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

Emphasizing that the Taiwan question lies at the very center of China's core interests, Wang expressed confidence that the new Costa Rican government will continue to firmly uphold the one-China principle. He added that China will always be a friend and partner Costa Rica can rely on, and China will strengthen its cooperation with Costa Rica from the perspective of South-South cooperation, to help accelerate its modernization process.

Tovar congratulated China on the success of the UN Security Council high-level meeting on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system, which China initiated.

He said Costa Rica firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and thanked China for its support and assistance for Costa Rica's economic and social development.

Tovar said next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and Costa Rica is ready to seize this opportunity to enhance political mutual trust and strengthen practical cooperation with China to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

Costa Rica deeply recognizes the importance of the United Nations and is ready to work alongside China to uphold multilateralism and safeguard global peace and development, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)