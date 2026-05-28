Commentary: Guarding against Quad's bloc politics

Xinhua) 10:10, May 28, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- As top diplomats of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the Quad, wrapped up a one-day meeting in India on Tuesday, they have again hyped maritime issues related to the East and South China Seas.

In recent years, nearly every joint statement issued after Quad foreign ministers' meetings has reiterated these themes. Yet such patronizing rhetoric about safeguarding so-called "freedom of navigation" cannot obscure the reality that the bloc itself has become a source of turbulence, fueling tensions and deepening confrontation in the region.

At a time when most Asia-Pacific countries are focused on economic recovery and regional integration, the Quad appears to be moving in the opposite direction by unveiling a raft of new measures -- a move widely seen as driven by a Cold War mentality aimed at containing China's development.

Behind the Quad's rhetoric of defending "rules" and "standards" lies a clear logic of exclusion. From strengthening the so-called maritime security to "de-risking" supply chains, the grouping of the United States, Japan, India and Australia has become a vehicle for advancing selective partnerships and ideological alignment aimed at reshaping the regional order along geopolitical lines.

Such moves run directly counter to the region's longstanding success story -- one built on openness, economic integration and practical cooperation rather than confrontation and bloc politics.

Even more alarming is the growing tendency to securitize economic and technological cooperation. Sectors once driven primarily by development priorities and market demand are now increasingly viewed through the lens of national security and strategic rivalry. Such a shift not only disrupts normal economic cooperation, but also places mounting pressure on regional countries.

While the Quad foreign ministers voiced concern over regional peace and stability, few will overlook the irony that the war against Iran launched by Washington is itself undermining supply-chain resilience across the Asia-Pacific.

Regional economies such as India -- also a Quad member -- are already bearing the brunt of the resulting turmoil in global energy markets. In the meantime, the still-undecided date for the Quad leaders' summit offers a glimpse into the grouping's growing disarray.

However, the world should still stay vigilant against countries like Japan to use this bloc as a cover to hype up groundless security concerns in the region for its own militarist agenda. Since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office, Tokyo has been pushing ahead with a series of militaristic policies, including relaxing arms export rules and seeking to revise the pacifist constitution, raising alarm across the region.

Across the globe, prosperity has always been built on openness, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation, not exclusive blocs or ideological camps. At a time when many developing economies struggle to spur economic recovery and boost climate resilience, few countries want to be drawn into geopolitical rivalry.

Over the years, most countries in the region have repeatedly voiced their opposition to bloc-based security politics, stressing the importance of cooperation and avoiding bloc confrontations.

Business communities and academic circles alike have also warned that excessive securitization risks undermining economic vitality, weakening supply chain efficiency and increasing uncertainty for regional development. These views ought to serve as a wake-up call for the Quad.

History has repeatedly shown that attempts to build "small yards with high fences" can hardly eliminate the sense of insecurity. More often, they create fault lines, deepen mistrust and fan geopolitical tensions.

What the region needs is cooperative frameworks that prioritize development, mutual trust and shared prosperity over ideological alignment and geopolitical calculation. The Quad should recognize that Asia's future lies in cooperation, not confrontation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)