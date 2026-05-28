Chinese vice premier calls on China, Germany to tap cooperation potential in emerging fields
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shakes hands with Germany's economy and energy minister Katherina Reiche in Beijing, capital of China, May 27, 2026. He met with Katherina Reiche and German business representatives in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has called on China and Germany to further consolidate the foundation of traditional cooperation and tap the potential for cooperation in emerging fields.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Germany's economy and energy minister Katherina Reiche and German business representatives in Beijing on Wednesday.
The two sides exchanged views on deepening China-Germany economic and trade cooperation.
He said China and Germany are important economic and trade partners to each other, and bilateral economic and trade cooperation has a solid foundation with enormous potential and strong complementarity. The vice premier expressed the hope that both sides will promote the sustained and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations through high-level cooperation.
Noting that Germany is a reliable economic and trade partner for China, Reiche said the German economic community is confident about China's economic prospects and innovation capabilities, and will continue to deepen cooperation with the country.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Germany's economy and energy minister Katherina Reiche and German business representatives in Beijing, capital of China, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
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