Spokesperson stresses one-China principle is political foundation for China-Germany relations

Xinhua) 10:39, May 26, 2026

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The one-China principle is a well-recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing international consensus, as well as the political foundation for China-Germany relations, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about a multi-party German parliamentary delegation's visit to Taiwan, during which it plans to meet with the region's leader Lai Ching-te.

Mao stressed that there is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

"China firmly opposes official interactions of any form between China's Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic ties with China," she said. "We urge certain people from Germany to abide by the one-China principle, and stop sending wrong messages to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)