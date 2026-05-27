It's OK to be not OK -- Students embracing mental health support

Xinhua) 16:25, May 27, 2026

GUANGZHOU, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Sweaty palms and second thoughts accompanied Xiaofang (pseudonym) as she walked into the university counseling center for the first time as a freshman.

"Part of me kept thinking: maybe I don't really need to be here," recalled the now fourth-year undergraduate from south China's Guangdong Province. "I wondered if I was just being too dramatic and worried that the counselors wouldn't understand me."

Like many freshmen, Xiaofang was still finding her footing in a new environment. As the pressure of university life gradually began to take a toll on her sleep and emotional well-being, a routine email from her college counseling center prompted her to make an appointment.

"During those two hours, I slowly opened up about everything that had been weighing on me. I realized that sometimes, being understood and accepted is already a form of healing in itself," said Xiaofang, who later sought counseling again as a junior.

And Xiaofang isn't alone. A growing number of students on Chinese campuses are seeking mental health counseling as part of their self-care and personal well-being in daily life, rather than in response to a crisis. Counseling centers are seeing steadily rising demand, with some universities reporting annual increases in appointments of around 10 to 20 percent.

In the past, psychological struggles were often viewed as a matter of character rather than health, said Cheng Hongjuan, director of the mental health education center at Chengdu University of Technology. "Today, more young people view emotional distress much like a cold or a fever -- a normal health issue that deserves attention and care."

At some universities, more than half of those seeking counseling are not experiencing a mental illness. People are seeking professional help early on to manage stress, process emotions, and navigate personal growth, rather than waiting until problems become overwhelming.

Students most commonly seek counseling for issues related to academics, career planning, relationships and emotional well-being, according to Luo Lin, director of the Student Psychological Development Center at Sichuan Normal University. Often, these concerns are interconnected, leaving students feeling anxious, stressed, uncertain about the future or emotionally drained.

"The growing demand for psychological counseling among university students is, in many ways, a positive sign," said Cheng.

According to Cheng, it reflects a growing willingness among students to seek professional support and openly confront their emotional challenges. "It also points to the trust universities have gradually built through decades of investment in mental health education and counseling services," she said.

Psychologist Zeng Qianqian, based in Guangzhou, said the impact of counseling can extend far beyond a single session.

For young people navigating uncertainty, simply feeling understood and having their emotions acknowledged can be a powerful experience, one that may stay with them for years to come, said Zeng.

The growing acceptance of counseling has been fostered by years of investment in campus mental health services and education across the country.

In 2011, China's Ministry of Education required universities to establish mental health education and counseling systems. Today, counseling centers are a standard feature on Chinese campuses, alongside mental health courses, psychological hotlines and other well-being programs.

Beyond counseling services, universities across China mark National Student Mental Wellness Publicity Month each May through lectures, workshops, psychological shows and a wide range of wellbeing activities.

Throughout the month, mental health messages are hard to miss on campus. Posters, interactive games, DIY craft activities and even hug-friendly plush toys can be found in student centers and public spaces, encouraging students to pay greater attention to their emotional wellbeing.

The campaign traces its origins to Student Mental Wellness Day on May 25, with "5-25" sounding like "wo ai wo" -- or "I love myself" -- in Chinese.

Yet challenges remain. A 2025 study found that 15.5 percent of Chinese university students showed symptoms of anxiety and 9.8 percent showed symptoms of depression, while a 2024 study found that only about one-third of undergraduates who needed mental health support made use of campus counseling services.

Still, for those who do seek help, the experience can be transformative.

For Xiaofang, what once felt intimidating now feels far less daunting -- so much so that she said she would encourage friends going through difficult or uncertain periods to give counseling a try.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)