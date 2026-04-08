World Health Day 2026 Event held in Beijing
Zhang Zhenpeng of Guang'anmen Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences speaks during a World Health Day 2026 Event in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2026. A World Health Day 2026 Event is held here by the National Health Commission on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Yuan Jing (R) of Fuwai Hospital of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CAMS) speaks during a World Health Day 2026 Event in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2026. A World Health Day 2026 Event is held here by the National Health Commission on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Martin Taylor, the WHO representative in China, speaks during a World Health Day 2026 Event in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2026. A World Health Day 2026 Event is held here by the National Health Commission on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows a World Health Day 2026 Event in Beijing, capital of China. A World Health Day 2026 Event is held here by the National Health Commission on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- World Health Day marked through various activities across China
- Researchers develop wearable microsystem for accurate long-term blood pressure monitoring
- How China is making tangible progress in TB control
- Sleepless no more? China scales up sleep care nationwide
- New guideline stresses 'health first' in schools
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.