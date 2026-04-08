World Health Day marked through various activities across China

Xinhua) 09:56, April 08, 2026

A patient wearing an exoskeleton robot conducts rehabilitation training under the guidance of a therapist at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 7, 2026. The World Health Day is observed annually on April 7, which marks the anniversary of the WHO's founding and raises awareness of pressing global health issues. (Photo by Gu Binbin/Xinhua)

A teacher instructs the children in washing hands correctly at a kindergarten in Shibing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 7, 2026. The World Health Day is observed annually on April 7, which marks the anniversary of the WHO's founding and raises awareness of pressing global health issues. (Photo by Tai Shengzhi/Xinhua)

A doctor guides a patient to conduct brain-computer interface rehabilitation training at a hospital in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 7, 2026. The World Health Day is observed annually on April 7, which marks the anniversary of the WHO's founding and raises awareness of pressing global health issues. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Children learn to do eye exercises at a kindergarten in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. The World Health Day is observed annually on April 7, which marks the anniversary of the WHO's founding and raises awareness of pressing global health issues. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

A teacher teaches the children to recognize traditional Chinese medicinal herbs at a kindergarten in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2026. The World Health Day is observed annually on April 7, which marks the anniversary of the WHO's founding and raises awareness of pressing global health issues. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

A school doctor talks about healthy diet during a fun class at a kindergarten in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. The World Health Day is observed annually on April 7, which marks the anniversary of the WHO's founding and raises awareness of pressing global health issues. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

A medical staff conducts vision tests for students at a primary school in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2026. The World Health Day is observed annually on April 7, which marks the anniversary of the WHO's founding and raises awareness of pressing global health issues. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A medical staff conducts a health examination for children at a kindergarten in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2026. The World Health Day is observed annually on April 7, which marks the anniversary of the WHO's founding and raises awareness of pressing global health issues. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)