Pre-registrations for 48th WorldSkills Competition hit nearly 5,900

Xinhua) 10:53, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 5,900 people, including more than 1,400 competitors from 74 countries and regions, have pre-registered for the 48th WorldSkills Competition, according to figures released at the ambassadors' reception for the competition held in Beijing Monday.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 27 in Shanghai.

Addressing the reception, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping said skills are playing an increasingly prominent role in driving global development and prosperity amid a new wave of technological and industrial transformation.

"Skills are a language that transcends national borders," Wang said, inviting all parties to witness the highlight moments of skilled youth from around the world in Shanghai.

Francis Hourant, President of WorldSkills International, said China is demonstrating what WorldSkills was designed to do by elevating standards and transforming systems at a national scale.

China has made WorldSkills a cornerstone of its national strategy for skills excellence, integrated WorldSkills occupational standards into its own system, strengthened the foundation for talent development and coordinated programs to nurture skilled workers across various sectors, he added.

"China continues to have a very large and skilled labor force, and many of our member companies cite the large pool of skilled labor as a key reason for being in China," Michael Hart, AmCham China President, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the reception. "This talent allows them not just to produce here, but also to innovate here."

He also pointed to the vast opportunities for China-U.S. skills cooperation in sectors ranging from electronics to advanced manufacturing and services.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)