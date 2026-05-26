Chinese desert fighter reunites online with U.S. donor after 27 years to see forest grown from his support

People's Daily Online) 13:41, May 26, 2026

A U.S. man who supported desertification control efforts in China nearly three decades ago has been located, rekindling a heartwarming story of environmental cooperation and personal friendship that continues to grow in the sands of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Ronald Sakolsky, known by his friends as "Mr. S," was teaching English at Luoyang No. 2 Foreign Language School in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, when he donated $5,000 to support desert afforestation efforts led by Chinese national model worker Yin Yuzhen in Ordos, Inner Mongolia.

Today, that contribution has taken root. More than 50,000 trees now form a thriving forest, stabilizing the once-barren landscape of Maowusu, the fourth-largest sandy area in China.

A group photo from the 1999 donation ceremony, where Ronald Sakolsky presents $5,000 for afforestation efforts, is preserved by Bai Fan. (Photo: Courtesy of Luoyang No. 2 Foreign Language School)

"I've been eager to see Sakolsky and tell him that the $5,000 he donated has grown into more than 50,000 trees," Yin said in a recent interview, expressing her hope to reunite with him and see the living legacy of his support firsthand.

Yin recalled that the assistance came at a critical moment in her early efforts to combat desertification, enabling her to purchase high-quality saplings and expand her planting work.

Before the interview, a video message from Yin calling out to Sakolsky went viral online, drawing widespread attention in China and beyond. In the message, she invited him to return and visit the forest that had grown from their shared efforts.

According to local media reports, Sakolsky was eventually contacted and expressed both surprise and joy upon learning that the saplings he helped fund had matured into a forest. He said he looks forward to visiting China to see the transformation firsthand.

"That would be so awesome! I can't wait," Sakolsky said during a phone conversation with Bai Fan, a former vice principal of Luoyang No. 2 Foreign Language School.

Beyond this reunion, the forested area has borne witness to many stories of cross-border friendship, according to media reports.

American volunteer Yin Yifan (Chinese name), inspired by Yin Yuzhen's decades-long commitment to desert control, has joined her in tree planting in Maowusu since 2015, planting more than 2,000 trees over the years.

After learning of Yin Yuzhen's story, 76-year-old Chinese American educator Lyu Shaofang recently traveled from California to Inner Mongolia to plant four saplings herself, adding her own footprint to the evolving green landscape of Maowusu.

According to official data, in Ordos' Uxin Banner, more than 8.39 million mu (560,000 hectares) of desert land in Maowusu has been restored, with a desertification control rate reaching 85 percent and forest coverage rising to 33 percent.

Areas once dominated by shifting sands are now home to expanding vegetation and returning wildlife.

The story of Yin Yuzhen resonates internationally because it reflects the power of ordinary people to achieve extraordinary environmental change through decades of perseverance, said economist Gai Zhiyi.

"This enduring and deeply genuine commitment transcends cultural and geographic boundaries. It aligns with the shared vision of global collaboration for ecological conservation," Gai noted.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)